Newly commissioned Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Harold prepares to provide some remarks as part of his commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7074569
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-TG517-870
|Resolution:
|3363x2812
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
