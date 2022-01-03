Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony

Newly commissioned Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Harold prepares to provide some remarks as part of his commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

