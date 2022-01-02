African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness

2 Newport News, VA native and Hospital Corpsman Hospitalman Diamond Sellers poses at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples in honor of Black History Month. Sellers is currently assigned to the Medical Home Port department at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples.

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022
Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US