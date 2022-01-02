Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness [Image 3 of 4]

    African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    2 Newport News, VA native and Hospital Corpsman Hospitalman Diamond Sellers poses at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples in honor of Black History Month. Sellers is currently assigned to the Medical Home Port department at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples.
    NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

