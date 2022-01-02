Family medicine doctor, Lt. Cmdr Habakuk Michel poses at USNHN in honor of African American History Month.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:53 Photo ID: 7074366 VIRIN: 220201-D-XS877-558 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.5 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Hometown: SAINT MARC, HT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness [Image 4 of 4], by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.