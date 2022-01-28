Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness [Image 2 of 4]

    African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAPLES, Italy--Baltimore, MD native, Stephanie Cocci poses in honor of Black History Month. Stephanie Cocci is a licensed clinical social worker and clinical counselor / advocate at NSA Naples Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC).

    NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness [Image 4 of 4], by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples

    Black History Month Health and Wellness

