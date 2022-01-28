NAPLES, Italy--Baltimore, MD native, Stephanie Cocci poses in honor of Black History Month. Stephanie Cocci is a licensed clinical social worker and clinical counselor / advocate at NSA Naples Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC).



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 08:53 Photo ID: 7074364 VIRIN: 220128-D-XS877-016 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 18.83 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African American History Month 2022: Black Health and Wellness [Image 4 of 4], by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.