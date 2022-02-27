U.S. Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., landed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in their C-17 Globemaster III aircraft after transporting cargo to an air base in Norway, Feb. 27, 2022. RAF Mildenhall serves as a rest stop and gateway for transient aircrews conducting missions around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 05:36
|Photo ID:
|7074239
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-PZ401-1001
|Resolution:
|7204x4802
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Travis AFB, Joint Base Lewis-McChord C-17 aircraft land at RAF Mildenhall [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
