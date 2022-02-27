Travis AFB, Joint Base Lewis-McChord C-17 aircraft land at RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., landed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in their C-17 Globemaster III aircraft after transporting cargo to an air base in Norway, Feb. 27, 2022. RAF Mildenhall serves as a rest stop and gateway for transient aircrews conducting missions around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

