Travis AFB, Joint Base Lewis-McChord C-17 aircraft land at RAF Mildenhall

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., approaches the runway to land at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 27, 2022. The aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall after transporting cargo pallets to an air base in Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

