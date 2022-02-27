Travis AFB, Joint Base Lewis-McChord C-17 aircraft land at RAF Mildenhall

Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., sit on the flightline after landing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 27, 2022. The aircraft landed at RAF Mildenhall after transporting cargo pallets to an air base in Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 02.27.2022
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB