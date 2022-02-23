U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Van Voorhis, Oregon Army National Guard, greets arriving patients at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Ore., and screens them for symptoms on February 24, 2022. Nearly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated to assist hospitals across the state in non-clinical support roles due to increases in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:38 Photo ID: 7073178 VIRIN: 220224-Z-AO938-0003 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.67 MB Location: BEND, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guardsmen supports local hospitals [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.