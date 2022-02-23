Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guardsmen supports local hospitals [Image 2 of 3]

    Oregon National Guardsmen supports local hospitals

    BEND, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Arieanna Argueta, left, and Spc. Julianne Davis, Oregon Army National Guard, perform administrative tasks at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Ore., on February 24, 2022. Nearly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated to assist hospitals across the state in non-clinical support roles due to increases in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

    This work, Oregon National Guardsmen supports local hospitals, by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Activation
    173rd Fighter Wing
    COVID-19
    Omicron
    JTF Recovery
    Oregon National Guard Hospital Support Operations

