U.S. Army Spc. Moises Rojas, Oregon Army National Guard, prepares to transport a patient at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Ore., on February 24, 2022. Nearly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated to assist hospitals across the state in non-clinical support roles due to increases in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:38 Photo ID: 7073175 VIRIN: 220224-Z-AO938-0001 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.75 MB Location: BEND, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guardsmen support local hospitals [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.