Oregon National Guardsmen support local hospitals

U.S. Army Spc. Moises Rojas, Oregon Army National Guard, prepares to transport a patient at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Ore., on February 24, 2022. Nearly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated to assist hospitals across the state in non-clinical support roles due to increases in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Morgan Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 17:38
|Photo ID:
|7073175
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-AO938-0001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|BEND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
