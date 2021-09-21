Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District completes construction of the Moving Area Target (MAT) structure at Fort Campbell, Kentucky Sept. 17, 2021. The MAT one of several target areas integrated into the Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course that allows soldiers to hone the skills necessary to detect, identify, engage and defeat stationary and moving infantry and armor threats. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Caleb Simpkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:41
    Photo ID: 7072879
    VIRIN: 210921-A-A1409-002
    Resolution: 1677x1258
    Size: 718.31 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell
    USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louisville District completes battle course at Fort Campbell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAT
    platoon
    training
    IPBC
    AIPBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT