USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District completes construction of the Moving Area Target (MAT) structure at Fort Campbell, Kentucky Sept. 17, 2021. The MAT one of several target areas integrated into the Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course that allows soldiers to hone the skills necessary to detect, identify, engage and defeat stationary and moving infantry and armor threats. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Caleb Simpkins)

