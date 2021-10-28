Louisville District completes battle course at Fort Campbell

Photo By Charles Delano | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District completes construction of the...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District completes construction of the Moving Area Target (MAT) structure at Fort Campbell, Kentucky Sept. 17, 2021. The MAT one of several target areas integrated into the Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course that allows soldiers to hone the skills necessary to detect, identify, engage and defeat stationary and moving infantry and armor threats. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Caleb Simpkins) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District completed construction of a $6.3 million Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course with Range Operations Control Area at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, which will allow platoons to conduct individual and collective maneuvers to defeat a variety of threats.



The 54-acre facility features 41 Stationary Infantry Targets, six Stationary Armor Targets with Battle Effects Simulator, one Moving Armor Target, nine Machinegun-Observation Bunkers equipped with a Sound Effects Simulator, 14 Moving Infantry Targets and one trench obstacle providing six objectives for soldiers to hone the skills necessary to detect, identify, engage and defeat stationary and moving infantry and armor threats.



“The addition of this range enhances Fort Campbell’s arsenal of training capabilities. The AIPBC will allow units up to platoon level to train, test and prepare themselves, either mounted or dismounted on refining skills necessary to successfully conduct tactical movements in a live-fire environment,” said Paul Shannon, Fort Campbell range management authority. “The austere environment that this range was built on will challenge communications, line-of-sight, and command and control of maneuver elements as they engage an array of targets under the most intense and demanding conditions imaginable.”



Modifications from the standard battle course were incorporated due to the diverse terrain of the range location. MGBs were relocated due to line of site concerns for some targets. The MAT, measuring more than 600 meters, had to be relocated in order to provide a safer and more functional target for training operations.



“I can’t express the importance of partnering enough,” said Caleb Simpkins, USACE Louisville District project engineer. “I have to give the credit to all parties for implementing good partnering practices and striving to deliver a quality project on time.”



Inclement weather proved to be a challenge for the contractor, Intec Group, due to the massive amount of excavation work involved with building the range and control area.



“Despite experiencing over 30% of contract time growth due to unusually severe weather conditions, we were still able to complete range construction in advance of scheduled target installation,” said James Cruz, USACE Louisville District military support section project manager. “Well done to Intec Group LLC’s management team for their efforts in achieving substantial completion ahead of the contract required completion date.”



The project, which also included construction of a range control building, training classroom, operations/storage building, covered mess, ammunition breakdown building and latrine, was completed September 17. In addition, installation of self-contained heating and air conditioning, electric service, information systems and other site improvements were accomplished. The new course will be in use by the end of April 2022 after additional computer systems and targets are installed.