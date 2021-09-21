The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District completes construction of the Range Operations Control Area (ROCA) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky Sept. 17, 2021. The ROCA is part of the Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course which will allow platoons to train and test infantry units up to the platoon level, either mounted or dismounted, on the skills necessary to conduct tactical movement techniques, detect, identify, engage and defeat stationary and moving infantry and armor targets in a tactical array. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Caleb Simpkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7072873
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-A1409-001
|Resolution:
|1817x1363
|Size:
|681.27 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisville District completes battle course at Fort Campbell
LEAVE A COMMENT