The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District completes construction of the Range Operations Control Area (ROCA) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky Sept. 17, 2021. The ROCA is part of the Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course which will allow platoons to train and test infantry units up to the platoon level, either mounted or dismounted, on the skills necessary to conduct tactical movement techniques, detect, identify, engage and defeat stationary and moving infantry and armor targets in a tactical array. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Caleb Simpkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:42 Photo ID: 7072873 VIRIN: 210921-A-A1409-001 Resolution: 1817x1363 Size: 681.27 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE completes battle course at Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.