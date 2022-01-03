Airman Mike Chludzinski, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, bleeds hydraulic pressure in a C-17 Globemaster III during a pre-flight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2022. Airmen conduct a variety of tasks during pre-flight inspections ensuring the aircraft's operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
This work, Hydraulic bleeding [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
