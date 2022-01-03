Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taping up [Image 1 of 4]

    Taping up

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Ethan Dursi and SrA Dominico Spinello, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technicians, conducts power up procedures on a C-17 Globemaster III during a pre-flight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2022. Pre-flight inspections are performed on aircraft before every flight to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:30
    Photo ID: 7072856
    VIRIN: 220301-F-UJ876-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taping up [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taping up
    Power up
    Maintenance break
    Hydraulic bleeding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    Pittsburgh

    Globemaster III

    Air Force Reserve

    Airman Magazine

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    Maintenance

    "4th Air Force

    TAGS

    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT