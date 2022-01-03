Airman 1st Class Ethan Dursi and SrA Dominico Spinello, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technicians, conducts power up procedures on a C-17 Globemaster III during a pre-flight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2022. Pre-flight inspections are performed on aircraft before every flight to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7072856 VIRIN: 220301-F-UJ876-1040 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.95 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taping up [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.