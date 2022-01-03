An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing waits to start his portion of a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2022. Pre-flight inspections are performed on aircraft before every flight to ensure mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
This work, Maintenance break [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
