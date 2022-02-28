Time-sensitive repairs were completed at the Schlatterweiher Dam within the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Feb. 28, 2022. With construction complete, the U.S. Army can now direct the flow of water from Schlatterweiher Lake via a new drain. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 10:58
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, Ceremony signifies completion of Schlatterweihr Dam repairs [Image 4 of 4], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremony signifies completion of Schlatterweihr Dam repairs
