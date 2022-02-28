Ceremony signifies completion of Schlatterweihr Dam repairs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Sidney Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Time-sensitive repairs were completed at the Schlatterweiher Dam within the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Feb. 28, 2022. With construction complete, the U.S. Army can now direct the flow of water from Schlatterweiher Lake via a new drain. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

