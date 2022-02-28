Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony signifies completion of Schlatterweihr Dam repairs [Image 2 of 4]

    Ceremony signifies completion of Schlatterweihr Dam repairs

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Sidney Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    From left, Lt. Col. Florian Rommel with the Bundeswehr, Markus Muenichmeier with the Muenichmeier-Eigner Engineering Company, Felix Kreuzer with U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Directorate of Public Works, Harald Gollwitzer with the Gollwitzer Construction Company, Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Andreas Irle with the Federal Forestry Office, John Taylor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District and Ulrich Lang with the State Construction Office Amberg-Sulzbach took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signify the completion of Schlatterweiher Dam repairs, Feb. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

