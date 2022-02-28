Time-sensitive repairs were completed at the Schlatterweiher Dam within the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Feb. 28, 2022. A weir was repaired to the left, and an emergency overflow was added to the right. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7072461 VIRIN: 220228-A-HT747-779 Resolution: 11354x3659 Size: 8.13 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ceremony signifies completion of Schlatterweihr Dam repairs [Image 4 of 4], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.