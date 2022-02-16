REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 16, 2022) - Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Adaptive Mobilization department staff member Logistics Specialist 1st Class Wilfred Graf, left, issues uniform items to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Beaudry, assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic San Diego, in preparation for Beaudry’s individual augmentee (IA) assignment to Guantamo Bay, Cuba. IA and mobilization for Selected Reserve processing for Beaudry and other Sailors took place during an adaptive mobilization-enabling event at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW) February 14-18. The event was observed by assessors from Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center, who certified REDCOM FW as a Navy mobilization processing site with delegated Local Area Coordinator for Mobilization (LACMOB) authority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

