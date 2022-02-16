Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site [Image 5 of 5]

    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 16, 2022) - Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Adaptive Mobilization department staff member Logistics Specialist 1st Class Wilfred Graf, left, issues uniform items to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Beaudry, assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic San Diego, in preparation for Beaudry’s individual augmentee (IA) assignment to Guantamo Bay, Cuba. IA and mobilization for Selected Reserve processing for Beaudry and other Sailors took place during an adaptive mobilization-enabling event at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW) February 14-18. The event was observed by assessors from Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center, who certified REDCOM FW as a Navy mobilization processing site with delegated Local Area Coordinator for Mobilization (LACMOB) authority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 09:54
    Photo ID: 7072296
    VIRIN: 220216-N-GT710-1220
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    Warfighting Readiness
    REDCOM FW
    Adaptive Mobilization
    LACMOB

