REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis | FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 16, 2022) - Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis | FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 16, 2022) - Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Adaptive Mobilization department staff member Logistics Specialist 1st Class Wilfred Graf, left, issues uniform items to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Beaudry, assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic San Diego, in preparation for Beaudry’s individual augmentee (IA) assignment to Guantamo Bay, Cuba. IA and mobilization for Selected Reserve processing for Beaudry and other Sailors took place during an adaptive mobilization-enabling event at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW) February 14-18. The event was observed by assessors from Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center, who certified REDCOM FW as a Navy mobilization processing site with delegated Local Area Coordinator for Mobilization (LACMOB) authority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis) see less | View Image Page

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 28, 2022) – Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW) executed an Adaptive Mobilization-enabling event Feb. 14-18, which was observed by an assessment team from Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC), certifying the command as a Navy mobilization processing site (NMPS).



The event is part of a Navy directive to decentralize and delegate local area coordinator for mobilization (LACMOB) authority to regional REDCOMs and other strategic locations. In years prior, policy has required Sailors to be processed only through ECRC.



“The Navy Reserve is at an inflection point as we transition to a new model for delivering warfighters,” said REDCOM FW Commander Capt. Mark Hofmann. “We are sharing more information than ever, and tapping into a deep well of experience as we build the Adaptive Mobilization model. We’ll use it to deliver our warfighters more quickly, and in greater numbers, than ever before.”



During the event, REDCOM FW conducted mobilization processing for multiple active-component (AC) and Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors scheduled to deploy to various overseas locations.



“The team is doing great work,” said Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Brian Scott, the officer in charge of REDCOM FW’s Mobilization Department. “We’ve spent months prepping. We divided our team into sections: Mobilization Pay; Medical; Supply; and Operations to cover all of the in-processing requirements and to get each of our Sailors launched on time to the theaters they’re going to.”



REDCOM FW’s mobilization team coordinated physical and mental health assessments for the deploying Sailors and helped facilitate a series of pre-deployment briefs, which included legal counsel, presentations from Psychological Health Outreach Program representatives, and guidance from the Fleet and Family Support Center.



Sailors were also fitted for gas masks and received CBR (Chemical, Biological, Radiological) training.



“The team has been very helpful,” said Reserve Yeoman 1st Class Andre Polk, a SELRES Sailor assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) New York City, who is scheduled for a nine-month mobilization in Qatar. “There has been ample information and various resources provided to ensure each of us have direct contact information for our command individual augmentee coordinator (CIAC).”



“I feel confident that I’m ready to go,” said Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Eric Whicker, who is assigned to an undersea warfare unit attached to NRC Columbus, and scheduled for a one-year mobilization in Egypt. “It’s been a pretty lock-step process, but at the same time, it seemed tailored to meet each of our needs.”



REDCOM FW’s Mobilization Department Leading Petty Officer Reserve Yeoman 1st Class Juanita Armstrong shared her enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to have a more direct impact in mobilizing Sailors to strategic billets around the world.



“I like the fact that we’re doing this,” said Armstrong. “I like that we as Reservists, who know exactly what other Reserve Sailors are feeling when they get tagged for mobilizations, are able to assist by answering questions and soothing the normal anxieties that come with making necessary preparations, whether it’s their first mobilization or their 20th.”



Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command Adaptive Mobilization Coordinator Cmdr. Andrew Alvarado spoke about the significance of the event and praised REDCOM FW’s mobilization team.



“The Adaptive Mobilization process improves Navy readiness by allowing us to activate 50,000 Reservists in a 30 day period if and when called upon,” said Alvarado. “We’re expanding our capability to perform mobilizations across the country at different sites. So, I’ve been working with the Adaptive Mobilization readiness teams at all of the REDCOMs. Lt. Cmdr. Scott has a really dedicated team and it’s been very rewarding watching them work.”