REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 16, 2022) - Joint Service Mask Leakage Tester Arnie Perez, left, performs a fit test of the M-50 gas mask for Navy Reserve Yeoman 1st Class Andre Polk, assigned to Navy Reserve Center New York City, at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW), in preparation for Polk’s scheduled mobilization to Qatar. Selected Reserve mobilization processing for Polk and other Sailors took place during an adaptive mobilization-enabling event at REDCOM FW February 14-18. The event was observed by assessors from Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center, who certified REDCOM FW as a Navy mobilization processing site with delegated Local Area Coordinator for Mobilization (LACMOB) authority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

