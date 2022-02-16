Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site [Image 4 of 5]

    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 16, 2022) - Joint Service Mask Leakage Tester Arnie Perez, left, performs a fit test of the M-50 gas mask for Navy Reserve Yeoman 1st Class Andre Polk, assigned to Navy Reserve Center New York City, at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth (REDCOM FW), in preparation for Polk’s scheduled mobilization to Qatar. Selected Reserve mobilization processing for Polk and other Sailors took place during an adaptive mobilization-enabling event at REDCOM FW February 14-18. The event was observed by assessors from Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center, who certified REDCOM FW as a Navy mobilization processing site with delegated Local Area Coordinator for Mobilization (LACMOB) authority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 09:54
    Photo ID: 7072295
    VIRIN: 220216-N-GT710-1195
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site
    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site
    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site
    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site
    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    REDCOM FW Successfully Executes LACMOB, Certifies as a Navy Mobilization Processing Site

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    Warfighting Readiness
    REDCOM FW
    Adaptive Mobilization
    LACMOB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT