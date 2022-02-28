220228-N-QI593-2059 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) Seaman Liam Richardson, from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, uses a sound-powered telephone on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:32 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA