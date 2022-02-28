220228-N-PG226-1078 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb 28, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Zane Thomas, from Hartford, South Dakota, operates a forklift on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

