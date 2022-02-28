220228-N-JR318-1039 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) Boatswains Mate 3rd Class Charles Perdue, from Atlanta, signals to the crew of the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

