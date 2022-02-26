F-16's Connect with KC-135 over Arabian Gulf

U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct preflight inspections on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 26, 2022. The 28th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning air power, deterrence and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

