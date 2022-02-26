F-16's Connect with KC-135 over Arabian Gulf

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling above the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 26, 2022. The 28th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, conducted aerial refueling with six U.S. fighter aircraft in support of an exercise with a partner

nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

