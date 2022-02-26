Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16's Connect with KC-135 over Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 7]

    F-16's Connect with KC-135 over Arabian Gulf

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing connects with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling above the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 26, 2022. The 28th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, conducted aerial refueling with six U.S. fighter aircraft in support of an exercise with a partner
    nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:40
