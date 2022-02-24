Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    423 SFS preps for deployment to bolster NATO posture [Image 7 of 8]

    423 SFS preps for deployment to bolster NATO posture

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron receive a briefing during their pre-deployment out-processing at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 24, 2022. The SFS members are preparing to deploy in support of a joint response to conduct operations focused on bolstering the posture of NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    NATO
    USAFE
    Deployment
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423rd SFS

