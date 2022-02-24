Airmen from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron receive a briefing during their pre-deployment out-processing at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 24, 2022. The SFS members are preparing to deploy in support of a joint response to conduct operations focused on bolstering the posture of NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7072039
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-VS137-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 423 SFS preps for deployment to bolster NATO posture [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT