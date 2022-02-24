An Airman from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron waits in the lobby of the 423rd Medical Squadron at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Several SFS members are preparing to deploy in support of a joint response to conduct operations focused on bolstering the posture of NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 05:39 Photo ID: 7072034 VIRIN: 220224-F-VS137-1004 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.44 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 423 SFS preps for deployment to bolster NATO posture [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.