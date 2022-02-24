423 SFS preps for deployment to bolster NATO posture

Airmen from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron complete paperwork as part of their pre-deployment out-processing at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Several SFS members are preparing to deploy in support of a joint response to conduct operations focused on bolstering the posture of NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

