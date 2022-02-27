Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFFF HB [Image 5 of 5]

    AFFF HB

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, sweep aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) off the deck after an AFFF sprinkler test in the hangar bay, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7071150
    VIRIN: 220227-N-OH637-1007
    Resolution: 3646x2605
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFF HB [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

