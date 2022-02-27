Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, sweep aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) off the deck after an AFFF sprinkler test in the hangar bay, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

