Damage Controlman 3rd Class Milo Schumacher, from Oakland, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, observes the testing of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) sprinklers in the hangar bay, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7071146
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-OH637-1005
|Resolution:
|4748x3391
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
