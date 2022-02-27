Damage Controlman 3rd Class Francisco Ariz, from San Diego, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, stands watch as the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) push button operator during an AFFF sprinkler test in the hangar bay, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

