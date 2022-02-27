Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, man the nozzle of an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hose during a test of the AFFF firefighting systems in the hangar bay, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:47 Photo ID: 7071144 VIRIN: 220227-N-OH637-1003 Resolution: 5035x3597 Size: 1.26 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFFF HB [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.