Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, man the nozzle of an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hose during a test of the AFFF firefighting systems in the hangar bay, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
02.27.2022
02.28.2022
|7071144
|220227-N-OH637-1003
|5035x3597
|1.26 MB
|US
|2
|0
