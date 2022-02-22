Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Guard 22-1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Dynamic Guard 22-1

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Ferro fires the shot line to the German auxiliary ship FGS Berlin (A1411) from the forecastle of the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) for NATO exercise Dynamic Guard 22-1, Feb. 22. Donald Cook is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

