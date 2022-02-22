ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) Ensign Paola Rocha Romo checks the SPS-73 ARPA display on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the German auxiliary ship FGS Berlin (A1411) during NATO exercise Dynamic Guard 22-1. Donald Cook is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

