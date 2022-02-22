Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Guard 22-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    Dynamic Guard 22-1

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) German auxiliary ship FGS Berlin (A1411), left, and the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) participate in a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) ahead of the Dutch destroyer HNLMS Van Amstel (F831), center back, during NATO exercise Dynamic Guard 22-1, Feb. 22. Donald Cook is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:19
    Photo ID: 7070795
    VIRIN: 220222-N-IJ902-198
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Guard 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USS Donald Cook
    HNLMS Van Amstel
    FGS Berlin

