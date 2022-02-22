ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) German auxiliary ship FGS Berlin (A1411), left, and the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) participate in a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) ahead of the Dutch destroyer HNLMS Van Amstel (F831), center back, during NATO exercise Dynamic Guard 22-1, Feb. 22. Donald Cook is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:19 Photo ID: 7070795 VIRIN: 220222-N-IJ902-198 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.41 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dynamic Guard 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.