211226-N-ED185-1002



NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Anthony Pubis, from Palm Springs, Calif., opens a can of shortening aboard the barge assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 26, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

