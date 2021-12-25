Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES

    12.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    211226-N-ED185-1014

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 26, 2021) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Anthony Pubis, from Palm Springs, Calif., poses for a portrait aboard the barge assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 26, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:06
    Photo ID: 7070787
    VIRIN: 211226-N-ED185-1014
    Resolution: 3846x2747
    Size: 579.79 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT