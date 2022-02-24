Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) C3F and ESG 3 Ship Tour [Image 2 of 3]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) C3F and ESG 3 Ship Tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2022) Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, center, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, from San Diego, greets Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Anthony Castro, from Kissimmee, Fla., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), during a scheduled ship tour, Feb. 24. John P. Murtha is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 11:18
    Photo ID: 7070315
    VIRIN: 220224-N-MT581-1203
    Resolution: 3209x1928
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: KISSIMMEE, FL, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
