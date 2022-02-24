USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) C3F and ESG 3 Ship Tour

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2022) Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, center, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, from San Diego, is briefed on flight deck operations by Capt. Gervy Alota, center right, commanding officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), also from San Diego, during a scheduled ship tour, Feb. 24. John P. Murtha is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

