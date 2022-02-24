SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2022) Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, left, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, speaks with Capt. Gervy Alota, center, commanding officer aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), and Ensign Julia Reid, right, during a scheduled ship tour, Feb. 24. John P. Murtha is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 11:18
|Photo ID:
|7070314
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-MT581-1097
|Resolution:
|2658x1655
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) C3F and ESG 3 Ship Tour [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT