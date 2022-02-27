220227-N-QI593-1031 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 27, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Damian Lopez, from Stafford, Virginia, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class James Ragsdale, from Pennsauken, New Jersey, both assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, dismantle an exhaust module of an MH- 60R Sea Hawk aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

