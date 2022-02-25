220225-N-NV699-1028 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Sailors decorate masks during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation Mardi Gras-themed event on the mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

