    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.27.2022

    USS Harry S Truman

    220227-N-QI593-1060 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 27, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Noah Marcum, from Sarasota, Florida, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, remove panels from an F/A-18E in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

