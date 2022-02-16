The 816th EAS delivers cargo

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron secures cargo rollers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Kurdistan Region, Iraq’s installation Erbil Air Base, Feb. 16, 2022. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

