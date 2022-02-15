The 816th EAS delivers cargo

U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron discuss loading cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2022. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

