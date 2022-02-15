Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 816th EAS delivers cargo

    The 816th EAS delivers cargo

    QATAR

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron performs preflight checks aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 15, 2022. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS

