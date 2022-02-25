MWD demonstrates readiness

Military Working Dog Cory, 332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, bites a simulated perpetrator during a demonstration at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 25, 2022. A MWD is trained to maintain control of assailants until the handler provides a command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Montano)
